WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Mobile Vietnam Veterans Wall arrived in Wellsburg’s Central Park Wednesday.

And on Wednesday evening, community members took part in a ceremony to honor those 732 names on the wall of those fallen Vietnam soldiers from the Mountain State who died during the war.

The solemn crowd looked on as a casket representing the Unknown West Virginia soldier was remembered.

Organizer Greg Cheeks says the history lesson that he would like the younger generation to take with them after seeing the wall is very simple.

The young kids come over to the wall. I call them up to the side and explain to them what the wall is, and I say they fought for our freedom. That’s about the end of it. That’s about the best way I can explain it. They died so that we can be here today. Greg Cheeks, Brooke Co. Mobile Unit Organizer

Cheeks says Brooke County lost 19 people to the Vietnam War.

West Virginia’s Mobile Wall is being retired this fall after more than 10 years on the roads of West Virginia.

He says there are some organizations that have already expressed interest in purchasing the unit.

Cheeks says this is the third time the mobile wall has stopped in Wellsburg.