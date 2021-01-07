WV Senator selected as Aspen Institute Rodel Fellow in Public Leadership

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia State Senator Ryan Weld was selected as one of 24 members of the Class of 2020 for the Aspen Institute’s Rodel Fellowship in Public Leadership.

The Program is a nonpartisan, nongovernmental education and leadership development program for state and local elected officials across the United States.

Weld is the first member of the West Virginia Legislature to be selected for the Rodel Fellowship.

I am extremely honored to be selected as a Rodel Fellow. The Aspen Institute is well-known for its mission to create leaders who approach problems through a thoughtful, equitable approach. I’m very excited to meet and share experiences with fellow legislators and other elected officials from across the country and be able to use this experience to serve the people of West Virginia and my district. Sen. Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke County

According to a press release, Rodel Fellows have been elected to high levels of politics including some sitting Governors, members of the incoming U.S. Senate and mayors of American cities.

We are so proud of Senator Weld, and I cannot think of a better person to represent the state of West Virginia. As the Majority Whip, Ryan is an important member of the Senate leadership team, and I know he will bring a great amount of wisdom and experience to this program. Sen. Craig Blair, Senate President-elect

Because of COVID-19, the new class will not meet in person until it is safe from a health perspective.