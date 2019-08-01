Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Woman turns 107, shares secret to her longevity: ‘I never got married’
Top Stories
‘The Watchdog Launches FM Radio Stations
Snickers to offer 1 million free candy bars if Halloween date changes
Dollar General employee saves customer’s life
French’s created a mustard-flavored ice cream
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
WVU Sports
Top Stories
West Liberty Picked 6th , Wheeling 11th In MEC Preseason Football Poll
Top Stories
Post 1 Opens State Tournament Play, Wednesday
Top Stories
Huggins, players speak ahead of Spain trip
McAfee signs multi-year deal with ESPN; will call Thursday night college football games
Sunday Sit-Down with Ohio All-Stars
WV Open Final Results
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
Kidcaster
LOVE
Obituary
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
Ohio Valley Idol
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
PONY League World Series Tickets
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
Brooke High School
Two Brooke County athletes play in prestigious football tournament
video
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Woman turns 107, shares secret to her longevity: ‘I never got married’
Snickers to offer 1 million free candy bars if Halloween date changes
Dollar General employee saves customer’s life
Grasshopper pizza & other great videos
Mustard ice cream & other trending news
Emily’s Thursday AM forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Betty Zane Days underway
Ohio Co. Sheriff, emergency personnel head back to school
More Video
Direct TV
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Woman turns 107, shares secret to her longevity: ‘I never got married’
‘The Watchdog Launches FM Radio Stations
Snickers to offer 1 million free candy bars if Halloween date changes
Dollar General employee saves customer’s life
Father goes viral for handing out resumes on side of road, gets hundreds of job offers
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News