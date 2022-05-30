BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Their unique sound and grade A performances led this Brooke County band to the top.

Just as most bands are packing up their instruments for the summer, this group is packing their bags.

Brooke High School Marching Band is ending this year with a bang.

You watched them perform at half-time during football season but for this performance, the BHS marching band will have a change of scenery.

After countless hours of practice, the band gets the ultimate award… a trip to Disney.

Due to their outstanding sound and showmanship, they have been invited to perform at the happiest place on earth.

Band Director, Johnny Leonard says his students’ hard work is finally paying off.

We are thrilled to have been invited to come and perform at the Magic Kingdom in Disney World for their 50th anniversary. The band had to go through an application process and spend time on videos of our past performances. We are very thankful that we were selected to go down there and perform and represent West Virginia and represent the upper Ohio Valley. We just can’t wait to go down there and perform at the Magic Kingdom at the House of the Mouse. Johnny Leonard, Director of Bands at BHS

They have the rhythm from their head to their feet.

A few of the BHS seniors are thankful for the opportunity and say it is the perfect way to end their High School careers.

We have been looking forward to it and this past week we have been working really hard. Shaylee Groves, Senior

We’re pretty pumped overall. It is going to be a great show and it is going to be a great couple of days as well. Greg Thorfinnson, Senior

They will be performing their fight song, “Green and Gold,” on June 2nd .

The Brooke High School Choir will join them in Disney and is performing the following day.