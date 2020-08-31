Brooke County Schools Announce Re-Entry Plan

BROOKE COUNTY, WV (WTRF) Brooke County Schools announced their re-opening plan in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We truly believe students need to be in school on a full-time basis for academic and social interaction purposes. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still guiding many of our decisions, we want to provide parents options to make sure students are safe and secure when they come back to school. Our plan is to open schools with a blended schedule and we will also be providing students a Virtual Learning option. Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey R. Crook

Some of the guidelines the district outlines are as follows:

➢ Brooke County Schools will begin the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday, September 8th. All students PreK-12 will begin that day in the YELLOW phase – which is a hybrid schedule. Students will be divided by last names, unless otherwise needed by the teacher.

➢ This YELLOW phase will be in effect until further notice. We will regularly monitor the WV DHHR metrics to help guide our progress for learning.

➢ Students with a last name beginning with the letters A-L will attend Monday and Tuesday, and those with the last name beginning with M-Z will attend Thursday and Friday.

➢ All students will work remotely on Wednesdays.

➢ All students will be issued a Chromebook. Students and families will be informed as to each school’s distribution policy/schedule.

➢ Chromebooks are the property of Brooke County Schools. Any violation of the district’s Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) or continued misuse (damage, loss)will result in the device being returned to the district.

➢ Any student who is asked to return a district device may receive learning materials via hard-copy packets; or, they may use their own personal device.

➢ All staff & students (age 9+) will be required to wear a face covering when school resumes. If a student or staff member brings his/her own, it must be school-appropriate.

FACE COVERINGS –All students and staff will be required to wear a face covering (mask or shield) until notified otherwise. –Exceptions will be made for anyone who has a condition that may inhibit wearing a mask or shield.

TRANSPORTATION –Seating will be modified to meet COVID-19 transportation guidelines. The process may take longer than normal. –All buses will be sanitized between runs. –Hand sanitizers will be available on every bus. –All students age 9+ will be required to wear a face covering

➢ Please visit the Brooke County School webpage for ongoing updates and other pertinent information at https://www.brooke.k12.wv.us/

