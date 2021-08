Brooke County Schools will hold a Back to School Fair on August 10, 2021, from 3 PM- 7:30 PM at Brooke High Schools campus.

All Brooke students, families, and community members are encouraged to attend.

Students will have the opportunity to receive needed school supplies from our Stuff a Bus event.

There will be games, giveaways, bounce houses, curriculum booths, live music, face painting, free pizza and snow cones, and much more.

The evening will end with a meet the team.