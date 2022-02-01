Brooke County Schools teacher passes away

Brooke High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brooke County Schools announced the passing of their teachers, Ms. Patricia A. Pugh.

Ms. “Pat” was a Pre-K Instructional Aide for Special Education at Brooke High School.

Brooke County Schools released the following statement on the passing of Ms. ‘Pat’.

Ms. “Pat” was a beloved member of the BHS school community and had built positive relationships with her students and staff. She was strong in her faith and always had great words of advice. She was devoted to her family and working on her farm. Thoughts and prayers go out to her family and the entire Brooke County Schools community.

Brooke County Schools

Ms. ‘Pat’ passed on January 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter