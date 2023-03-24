BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Standout teachers don’t just teach us their subject—they often shape the course of the rest of our lives.

And years after they graduated, Rick Taylor’s Brooke High choir students are repaying the favor.

The board of education has agreed to name the auditorium after Taylor, following a request from former student Roy James.

Taylor taught as many as five choirs after his start in the 1970s, passing on his love for melody to hundreds of students every year.

When asked to name the most rewarding part of his 32-year career with the district, he had this to say.

Where do you start? It’s watching the young people from freshman through their senior year, and madrigal was basically junior and senior year, where they wear costumes, and those are all memorable….This is not just me doing things, this is the combination of a lot of people and hundreds of students. Rick Taylor, Retired music director, Brooke County

To mark the renaming, former madrigal choir members are reuniting for a special concert Saturday at 2 p.m.

They say it will span nearly 50 years of music and memories.