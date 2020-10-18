Brooke High School mourns the loss of Coach Ron Ujcich

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Schools community is mourning the loss of Coach Ron Ujcich, head coach of the golf and baseball teams,
While there are no official details on the events surrounding his death, Coach Ujcich leaves a legacy that will live on.
“We are devastated. He was a beloved member of the school community. He was a well-respected coach and a great person. He had positive relationships with the students and faculty. He was loved.”Dr. Jeffrey R. Crook Superintendent of Brooke County Schools