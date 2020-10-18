Brooke High School mourns the loss of Coach Ron Ujcich

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Schools community is mourning the loss of Coach Ron Ujcich, head coach of the golf and baseball teams,

Brooke High School Athletics sends its deepest condolences to the Ujcich Family on the tragic passing of Ron Ujcich our Head Golf and Baseball Coach

While there are no official details on the events surrounding his death, Coach Ujcich leaves a legacy that will live on.