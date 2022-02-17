BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Everyone in Brooke County is celebrating the new title of one high school senior. Logan White was named a National Merit Finalist, making him one of the top 15,000 high school seniors in the country.

These are the students who do the most in school.

White is the first finalist in Brooke County in many years and he attributes his success to the classes offered at the high school.

The important thing is that every single thing I’ve done with this high school in my extracurricular went directly into it. It’s not just about the applications. It’s the time put into it and other stuff. Logan White, Brooke High senior, National Merit Scholar finalist

He’s taken full advantage of everything we’ve offered here at Brook High School. Lee Weppler, Principal of Brooke High School

His status could change to the even rarer title of ‘scholar’ but his current title as ‘finalist’ already has its perks.

Logan received an offer of a full-ride scholarship to the University of South Florida for his finalist status.

He hopes to dual major in computer science and computer engineering, setting up nicely for a future in Robotics: Another class taught at Brooke High.