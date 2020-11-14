Brooke’s Ryan Bilby Signs With Marshall University

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke senior Ryan Bilby verbally committed to Marshall last month, Friday at the Follansbee city building the two time AAA state champion made it official signing with Herd to continue his academic and golf careers.

Bilby said the opportunity to continue his playing career is a dream come true. “It means the world all these people helped me get to this point, I’ve been playing since I was five and I’ve had the dream to play in college since I knew what college was.”

Bilby is undecided on majoring in finance or marketing but he plans to play four years of golf then hopefully go on to get his pro card.