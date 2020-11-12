CA House Band of The Week: Brooke Bruins

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF)- Sixty students’ make up the Brooke Bruins marching band this year. And they’re a tight knit group.

We’re like a big family here. A lot of us have been here a long time and we’ve all grown together. We’re all friends. Kamryn Mayhew

The band members are happy to have one another through their most difficult season yet.

This year specifically we’ve had a lot of unique problems present themselves because of covid, which means we haven’t had a lot of marching focus but we are a very, very strong musical band this year. We’ve had a lot more musical practice so there’s a lot finer detail there. So I think definitely music is our strongest thing this year Logan White

From the woodwinds to the percussionists, those at Brooke are finding joy in what they can do this season.

“Putting on a show at halftime is the single most fulfilling thing we do as a band; we are grateful we can do that this year. Obviously, there’s a lot of stuff we can’t do, trips to Kennywood, parades, stuff like that, but the fact that we’re able to still play at those home games is really gratifying.”

The halftime show is a mixed variety that is sure to entertain.

It’s called showstopper. So we’ve got four hits that really expand the rock and pop genres and it’s a very eclectic kind of show. It reaches out to a lot of different people, there’s something in it for everybody, for the students and for our audiences alike John Leonard

But perhaps what makes this group special is the positivity each individual brings.