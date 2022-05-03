BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke High School cadets got to show off their skills in the Guidon Ceremony Tuesday morning.

It was all part of their Future Leaders Program, where students learn responsibility and accountability for now and life after high school.

Master Sergeant Kelly Williams says she couldn’t be more proud of her cadets and how much they have learned.

“The future leaders program sole purpose is to prepare young adults physically, mentally, emotionally for the future once they graduate because we all know once we graduate high school it’s a completely different world out there.” Kelly Williams – Master Sergeant

They performed before their peers and veterans in the gymnasium.

And they hope to have an even bigger class next year.