Hear ye, hear ye: Brooke High Madrigal Feast goes virtual

Brooke County, W. Va. (WTRF) – They may have been born in the new millenium, but these students at Brooke High School are nostalgic for the past.

For 39 years a fair and noble tradition of eating, drinking and merriment has taken place called the madrigal feast, where choir members recreate the atmosphere of lords, ladies and old world charm.

But despite their loving tribute, they had to make a few concessions to modern technology this year.

The 20-20 feast is entirely virtual, with students recording their parts from their homes before sending them to director Celesta Burga to be put together for Youtube.

They would film themselves singing their own part and then send it to me, and then I would put it into some editing software and sync them all up and fix their videos so they look like the Brady Bunch. Celesta Berga, Madrigal choir director

But despite the modern accommodations, the charm shines through.

Naming themselves the Royal Court of Muddye Brooke, they treat their audience to traditional songs, put together by the students and the staff.

Crowns, robes and gold trim are all still well represented in the students’ outfits.

They even have a designated jester for telling jokes.

In other years the madrigal feast has included set pieces like pillars and flags that line the hallway.

We typically have things like our thrones, which unfortunately our king and queen do not get to use this year, so they’re probably missing those. Celesta Berga, Madrigal choir director

Most years the group has an active presence in the community, with performances at churches and nursing homes.

But while they’re restricted to the internet this year, they’ve done their best to keep it as true to their

live show as possible.

We’re trying to retain as many of the elements you would see when you come in person as possible in our current situation. Celesta Berga, Madrigal choir director

And even though it can’t be quite as old-fashioned as usual, Berga says she’s happy to carry on the customs of both the Renaissance and Brooke High once again.