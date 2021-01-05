Legendary Brooke High School Football Coach Paul “Bud” Billiard passes away at 79

Brooke County, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke High School Football coach Mac McLean and Brooke Athletic Director Sean Blumette have confirmed that legendary Brooke High School Football Coach Paul “Bud” Billiard passed away at 79

Paul “Bud” Billiard was the head coach at Brooke High School for 23 seasons (1979-2001) where he compiled a record of 185 wins, 79 defeats, and 1 tie. During this span, Billiard’s Bruins won three West Virginia Class AAA state championships 1985, 1987 and 1990. His 1987 and ‘90 powerhouses recorded perfect record seasons and both were nationally ranked. The 1987 team finished 25th in the country while the 1990 squad ended up in 23rd place. In 1994, Brooke also ended the campaign with a 10-0 record but lost in the state playoffs. Fifteen of his 23 Bruin teams participated in the post-season playoffs and seven made the state championship game.

Also, Billiard coached the green and gold to seven OVAC Class AAAA Division championships. He coached in two Rudy Mumley OVAC Charity All-Star Football games and in three West Virginia North-South Games. He was among the founding members and past president of the Ohio Valley Football Coaches Association for whom he also was chairman of the group’s annual awards dinner. He also assisted in organizing the OVFCA’s Clinics and Prospect Nights.

Billiard’s Brooke coaching career also included eight years as an assistant in football, two years as a wrestling assistant, six years as head wrestling coach and three years as head track coach. Prior to Brooke, he spent four years as an assistant in football at Wheeling Central, two years as a volunteer assistant in wrestling and three years as head track coach.

While attending Wellsburg High School, he played four years of football and lettered three years, serving as team captain in 1958. He played baseball three years, earning two letters.

At West Liberty State College, Billiard was a four-year varsity letterman in football playing on both the offensive and defensive lines. After his junior season, he earned first-team All-WVIAC laurels.

Among his awards are: Ohio Valley, OVAC, and West Virginia Coach of the Year; Upper Ohio Valley Dapper Dan Man of the Year; Carl Hamill Coaching Award; Steubenville Moose Lodge Coach of the Year; West Liberty State College Athletic Hall of Fame; 2005 Ohio Valley Football Coaches Hall of Fame inductee; H.V. Corcoran Sr. Award for the Brooke football program bringing national attention to the Ohio Valley; and a 2005 recipient of the West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s Retired Coaching Award.