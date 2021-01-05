Once a Hero Now a Legend; Remembering Coach Paul “Bud” Billiard

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio Valley legendary Brooke High School Football Coach Paul “Bud” Billiard passed away at 79. Paul “Bud” Billiard was head coach at Brooke for 23 seasons from 1979-2001. He compiled a record of 185 wins, 79 defeats, and 1 tie. Billiard’s Bruins won three West Virginia Class AAA state championships in 1985, 1987 and 1990. His 1987 and ‘90 powerhouses recorded perfect record seasons and both were nationally ranked.

Wheeling central head coach Mike Young said how Bud set the expectations high for fellow coaches.

“Coach Billiard without a doubt was a legend he set the tone for the valley in the 80’s especially Brookes program was the envy of the state not just the valley. Coach Billiard had so much enthusiasm so much heart into the game and he shared it all with everybody that he came in contact with, he was awfully proud of Brooke and the dynasty he built there and he’s truly going to be missed.” MIKE YOUNG, WHEELING CENTRAL HEAD FOOTBALL COACH

Former Brooke Bruin football player Brett McLean said growing up it was a dream to play for coach Billiard.

“Coach was such an icon when you were young you could only image the chance to play for him and when you got there he made it so special made it something that you’ll never forget wearing that green and gold for coach Billiard. BRETT MCLEAN ST. CLAIRSVILLE HEAD FOOTBALL COACH

Tony Filberto retired weir football coach followed in Buds footsteps, he was younger than Bud and once Bud graduated from high school he wore his number 70, then followed him to West Liberty and wore number 70 there as well.

“Bud Billiard was special I remember something he said to me when I was a young coach he said a lot of people love the game but some of us live the game and that’s the difference between ones with longevity and ones that end up being great ones such as bud was.” TONY FILBERTO RETIRED WEIR HIGH FOOTBALL COACH

Some of Bud Billiard’s awards were Ohio Valley, OVAC, and West Virginia Coach of the Year; Upper Ohio Valley Dapper Dan Man of the Year; Carl Hamill Coaching Award; Steubenville Moose Lodge Coach of the Year; West Liberty State College Athletic Hall of Fame; 2005 Ohio Valley Football Coaches Hall of Fame inductee; H.V. Corcoran Sr. Award for the Brooke football program bringing national attention to the Ohio Valley; and a 2005 recipient of the West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s Retired Coaching Award.

“And what he did is he forced all of us to be better coaches because you that you had to bring the best team that you could possibly bring when you’re going to play a bud Billard’s football team.” TONY FILBERTO

Bud loved to be successful but also loved tradition within his players.

“A lot of tradition in the things that he taught us, “take it to the limit” and “pride” big word that still means a lot to us ex bruins today and those are the types of things I hope to hold onto and those kids that wear green and gold in the future are made aware of.” BRETT MCLEAN