Allison Schmitt of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Women’s 200m freestyle during Day Three of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 15, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Follansbee, W, Va. (WTRF) – We had some 500 yard freestyles to show you starting with ladies first.

In the first heat, Beaver Local’s Jocelyn Pomeroy came out on top with a time of 6 minutes and 47 seconds. Martins Ferry’s Winnie Luong was right on her tail with a time of 6 minutes and 48 seconds.

As for the boys in the same event, St. Clairsville’s Luke Stack came out on top with a time of 6 minutes and 23 seconds.