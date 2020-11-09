Superintendent of Brooke County Schools reports three positive COVID-19 cases at Brooke High School; move to remote learning

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Dr. Jeffrey R. Crook, Superintendent of Brooke County Schools reported three positive COVID-19 cases at Brooke High School.

Brooke High School and Brooke Pre-K programs will operate on remote learning from Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – November 30, 2020. Brooke County Schools is off November 23, 2020 – November 27, 2020, for Thanksgiving Holiday.

He released the following statement:

“We received guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, Mike Bolen from the Brooke County Health Department, and Carol Cipoletti, Lead Nurse, Brooke County Schools. We have three positive cases and three pending COVID-19 positive tests at Brooke High School.

Based on the information we received, Mike Bolen, at the Brooke County Health Department, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and Carol Cipoletti, we have been advised to go back 48 hours from the positive test and conduct contact tracing. This step has now been completed.

Based on this protocol from the state, we are to quarantine students and anyone in contact with the staff members and students. Because there are other possible contacts and based on the guidance received, Brooke High School and Brooke Pre-K programs will operate on remote learning from Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – November 30, 2020. Please remember, Brooke County Schools is off November 23, 2020 – November 27, 2020, for Thanksgiving Holiday.

This is for all students. Service and Professional staff should report to work as usual unless they are exhibiting symptoms or have been exposed to anyone with Covid-19. No after school athletics or activities are permitted during this remote learning period. This is different from the Brooke Middle School closure because the administration, numerous other teachers were potentially exposed to the virus. Creating a need to quarantine the entire staff. At Brooke High School, no confirmed Covid-19 for staff and this is more students based with three students testing positive. All staff members at all schools should continue to follow all guidelines regarding safety prevention for the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff members should always wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

Moving forward, if a teacher or staff member is ill, do not report to work. Follow all guidelines and preventive measures to make sure all students and staff are protected.

We will communicate any modifications or changes to all of our operations. Unless you see information from my office, everything else is speculation or rumors.

Thanks for everyone’s diligence and hard work during this challenging time!”