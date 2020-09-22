Text message telling Brooke High School kids to quarantine is a hoax

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF)- Brooke High School officials were quick to let students and the public know that a text that was sent out asking students in a certain class to quarantine is false.

The fake text was addressed as principal of Brooke High School, Lee Weppler.

The text said that students who had Mrs. Keener and Mrs.Moore for class would need to get tested and quarantine.

It goes on to say that the teachers were in contact with COVID and are being tested.

Brooke High School sent out an alert saying that all official messages come from a one-call and or can be found on the Brooke High School Facebook page.

You can see the hoax message and the alert sent out by Brooke High School below.