Fundraiser maxed out for Buckeye Local High School thanks to a brewing company

People at the Hightower Brewing Company have been drinking to a special cause that would go to Buckeye Local High School, according to workers.

The fundraiser reached up to $2,400 since every beer sold out.

All of this is for “Pints for Purpose”. But this isn’t the first time the Hightower Brewing Company helped a cause like this.

In just the last year and a half, it’s helped August Levy, the Rayland Fire Department, the Jefferson County Humane Society, and today they’re helping Buckeye Local High School.

“We love Buckeye Local, so we want to make sure that we help out in any way that we can. It means a lot. I know that once my kids are in high school. I want to make sure they are taken care of and their teachers have what they need.” Megan Whiting, Hightower Brewing Company Worker

The Hightower Brewing Company finished raising funds at 3 today.

But you can call the Hightower Brewing Company at (740) 859-0764 if you’d like to donate.

The next “Pints for Purpose” isn’t until sometime in October. There’s still no set date yet.