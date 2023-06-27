JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — One gym at Buckeye Local High School will have a new look when classes resume in August.

The Panther Gymnasium is undergoing an $80,000 makeover with fresh paint and a new basketball court that is being funded through a grant from the former Brightway Center, now known as the Kara Bright Foundation, and the BLHS PRIDE campaign.

Under the plan, the gym also added a mural by Scott Hagan, also known as the Barn Artist, and will be known as the Kara Bright Court.

BLHS Principal Lucas Parsons said work began on June 5 with Karras Painting LLC of Wheeling adding a new coat to the walls while Hagan’s mural has been complete, but the Panther logo will remain intact.

Starting mid-July, the floor will be stripped, repaired and refinished with new designs added by the Ohio Floor Company of Shreve and the complete project should be done in August.

“The entire gym is being painted by Karras Painting LLC with Shawn Zoladz, who is from the Buckeye Local Class of ’99,” Parsons said. “The work costs $34,000 and painting should be complete.”

He added that the mural cost $6,300 while the floor project will cost roughly $36,000.

Discussions began this fall following a chance meeting between former teacher Jodee Verhovec and foundation Treasurer George Spack, then Parsons met with Spack along with BLJHS Principal Jason Kovalski and school counselors Jami Cammer and Krista Kinyo about scholarships.

Parsons also presented three proposals for possible projects and led to a third session in October between Parsons, Spack, foundation President Daryle Griffiths and board member John Swires with approval to do the upgrade.

Once it is finished, the court will be renamed in honor of Brightway Center founder and Buckeye Local educator and coach Kara Bright. The 1945 Smithfield High School alumnus taught and coached for the Smithfield-Dillonvale as well as Virginia and North Carolina. He later founded the Ohio Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was the Ohio Sports World director for Sports World Ministry, plus he developed the Brightway Center on his 180-acre Smithfield farm in 1997 as a Christian retreat and activity center that offered positive, character-building programs for youth and families.

The Brightway Center continued to operate with the involvement of Griffin, Spack, Swires and fellow board member Clifton Spinner and the organization continued to support projects after Bright passed away in 2005. However, the board sold the property in 2021 and proceeds were used to finance the school project while the center was dissolved and the foundation was established to continue Bright’s work.

Some updates have been made in the gym since the high school opened in 1991, but once the latest plan is complete the gym will have a new look and serve as a lasting testament to Bright’s contribution to the school and community.

Parsons was grateful to the organization and the chance to pay a well-deserved tribute to Bright for his support and service to youth.

“I can’t thank the Kara Bright Foundation enough. They have given me the opportunity to bring so much PRIDE back to Buckeye Local High School and a beautiful place for our indoor sports to perform and students of all ages to enjoy.”

He said a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to officially unveil the facility.