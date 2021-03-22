Buckeye Local Junior and Senior High School under lockdown again following threat; students arrested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — There was another threat this afternoon at Buckeye Local Schools resulting in the lockdown of the junior and senior high school and arrests of students, said Mrs. Kim Leonard, Buckeye Local Schools Superintendent, in a message released to parents.

Leonard says a student threatened another student through text message and the building was locked down until school officials could investigate.

In addition, two students had an illegal substance in their possession, Leonard said.

All of these students are now in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and face possible expulsion per Leonard.

Leonard said this is the second time in a week that students were taken to jail, and that school officials are “not taking this behavior lightly.”

The superintendent urges parents to discuss inappropriate behavior with their children.

She said the lockdown did not interfere with dismissal and that students were dismissed on time.