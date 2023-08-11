Coming off last year, Buckeye Local has lost many of its starters… as camp continues, Coach Jim Hoover is trying to find the right replacements with a young roster. One of the few starters coming back is 3rd-year Quarterback Skylar E-Bright who will have a lot of responsibility this season.

“He’s got to be the man on both sides of the ball for us and he’s got to stay healthy, he’s gotta be the leader he’s a captain, a 2 year captain for us so we’ll go as he goes.” Jim Hoover

Around him in the backfield will be Noah Korm, Wyatt Lystert, and Brody Keeosky with his main target being Alex Mcdiffitt who made 3rd team all-state last year.

Up front, the Panthers lose everyone but right tackle Chris E-bright and will have no seniors on the line.

After seeing his son and leading rusher graduate this past year, Coach Hoover is looking for new ways to adapt offensively.

“So we got to spread the ball out a bit more, we don’t have a 220-pound tailback who can get 3,4,5 yards a clip for us, so were going to depend on some other guys were going to depend on our fullback, our quarterback our tailback, those guys are going to carry the load for us.” Jim Hoover

Defensively, it will be those same guys mentioned going both ways with many positions still being decided. Looking at this season, the main goal for Buckeye Local will be ending the drought.

“We haven’t had a winning season in 13, 14 years so our goal is to win more than we lose.” Jim Hoover

They open up away at Barnesville, on August 18th