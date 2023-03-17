DILLONVALE, Ohio (WTRF)

One local school district has received a half a million dollars to upgrade their security systems.

Buckeye Local Schools received the grants through the Ohio Facilities Construction.

All five schools will now be equipped with upgraded cameras, fencing, window tinting, spirit wrap, knock boxes, training, and emergency supplies for classrooms.

Superintendent Scott Celestin says this new equipment for the schools will add more protection for students and staff.

He says in years past they installed a very unique security measure.

We have what we call a parent trap or a man trap, and basically when you go to our building you buzz to get in and you get inside another set of doors, which you can’t get any further in the building unless someone comes in and gets you. So that was a security measure we put in back when I was high school principal because you know those doors open and they can go many directions and you don’t know which was a person went.” Scott Celestin – Superintendent Buckeye Local Schools

They will also be doing Stop the Bleed an Alice Training on March 29th at Buckeye Local High School with Wheeling Hospital and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.