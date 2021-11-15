Buckeye Local students receive college scholarships in exchange for blood

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Now, more than ever, people need your blood. And students at one local high school are getting college scholarships for the liquid gold in their veins.

And, it’s a point system based on the number of units and the type of blood, like double red-cell, platelet, plasma. Each of those carry different point ranges.

At the end Vitalant tallies it up and that’s how they send out the college scholarship money to Buckeye Local High School.

Cancer patients are in need of platelets in the blood. Those are only good up to five days once the blood is drawn. So, those units will carry more points.

But any and all blood is valuable. There’s been a nationwide, critical shortage since mid-October.

At Buckeye Local, students 16 and older and feeling healthy can give blood.

The high school already held one drive and this second one is in partnership with Vitalant.

They have two drives a year. After the second drive we tally it up and let them know how much they win. They can win up to or beyond $2,000. Rachel Bennett, Account Representative of Vitalant

Near 40 students are signed up and Vitalant will take walk-ins at the gym.

The goal is 25 collected units.

One donation saves three lives, maybe the easiest way to save a life (and the easiest way to send yourself to college).