DILLONVALE, Ohio — As the 2022-23 school year draws to a close, Scott Celestin is capping off his final term as superintendent of Buckeye Local Schools.

Celestin will submit his formal letter during the June 26 school board meeting with plans to officially step down on July 31. He has served the district for nearly two decades, which has an estimated 1,700 students and 200 teachers and staff.

“One of the goals in my career was to be a superintendent, and the board was gracious enough to give me a chance. I wanted to get Buckeye Local in a good place financially and culturally and I feel like I’ve achieved that. When I say ‘I,’ I mean my team—the schools and the unions. When things go better in the district, it’s everyone working together from the teachers to the board.” Scott Celestin, Buckeye Local School District, Superintendent

An educator for the past 34 years, Celestin spent the 19 of them at Buckeye Local, serving as the high school principal in 2004 and later becoming district director of transportation and student services. Celestin served as superintendent since December 2020, former BLHS Principal Coy Sudvary has been named as successor.