Buckeye Local suspends athletics

Buckeye Local, OH (WTRF)- Buckeye Local announced today that they are suspending athletics.

No other information was given.

Yesterday, Buckeye Local moved to remote learning.

Buckeye Local superintendent Kim Leonard his move is not due to the number of positive coronavirus cases in the district but instead it is due to the number of individuals who must quarantine for 14 days due to possible exposure.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.