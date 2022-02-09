Buckeye Local teacher accused of sexual battery with a student goes to grand jury

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Buckeye Local high school teacher who was arrested for alleged sexual battery against a student has been bound over to the grand jury.

Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin says Hailee Hoover has been charged on nine counts of sexual battery.

The charges deal with allegations that a teacher engaged in sexual conduct with a student at the same school that she teaches in.

Hanlin said Hoover was with one student on nine separate occasions and that the charges were filed last week.

She has since been placed on leave.

Buckeye Local Schools provided the following statement to 7News.

The district received notice the morning of February 2 that a substitute teacher allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Children’s Services were immediately notified. The substitute teacher was removed from the classroom and placed on leave. –BUCKEYE LOCAL SCHOOLS

