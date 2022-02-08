Buckeye Local teacher accused of sexual conduct with a student placed on leave

A Buckeye Local High School substitute teacher accused of sexual conduct with a student has been placed on leave.

Buckeye Local Schools provided the following statement to 7News

The district received notice the morning of February 2 that a substitute teacher allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Children Services were immediately notified. The substitute teacher was removed from the classroom and placed on leave. Buckeye Local Schools

Hailee Hoover was charged on nine counts of sexual battery.

The charges deal with allegations that a teacher engaged in sexual conduct with a student at the same school that she teaches in.

Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin says Hoover was with one student on nine separate occasions and that the charges were filed last week.

Hoover posted bond and has a hearing set for Wednesday in Dillionvale.