Buckeye Local teacher arrested for alleged sexual conduct with a student

A Buckeye Local high school teacher was arrested for alleged sexual conduct with a student.

Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin says Hailee Hoover was charged on nine counts of sexual battery.

The charges deal with allegations that a teacher engaged in sexual conduct with a student at the same school that she teaches in.

Hanlin said Hoover was with one student on nine separate occasions and that the charges were filed last week.

Hoover posted bond and has a hearing set for Wednesday in Dillionvale.

7News reached out to the school district for a comment and will provide one when available

