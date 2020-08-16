Buckeye Local unveils full school startup plan with COVID precautions

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–The Buckeye Local School District announced its full back-to-school plan in the wake of COVID-19 today.

Students are currently scheduled to return on August 26th, but this is subject to change pending board approval.

The district will work with local and state officials as required.

The Buckeye Local Administration and Leadership Team will evaluate the status level of the district and provide an update to the community. The factors administration and the leadership team will look at include the following: guidance from the Ohio Department of Health and Jefferson County Health Department, mandates from the State, health of students, faculty, and staff, virus outbreaks, the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, and comfort level of the community.

There will be three levels/options for instruction:



● Face-to-Face instruction with an online option for students/parents that aren’t comfortable returning to the building at the start of school

● Hybrid Model – A combination of face-to-face instruction and online learning

● Remote Learning – Online Education

Parents are asked to please remember, if you and/or your students do not feel comfortable returning with face-to-face instruction (regardless of level), you can always choose remote learning.

There will be guidelines for Face-to-Face instruction:

Temperature checks will be implemented for all students and employees.

Physical distancing will be practiced including certain protocols for movement on the stairs and in the hallways

Students will use their own school supplies and not share items in the classroom

Locker access may be limited throughout the day

Breakfast and lunch areas/times will be rearranged and/or reconfigured to accommodate for social distancing.

Students in Grades PS – 12 are required to wear face coverings.​ However, there are exemptions to this rule for students with special needs.Although there are exemptions, the district strongly recommends ​all​ students wear a mask or facial covering.

Hybrid Model

For this model, students will be split into groups to reduce the numbers and allow for more social distancing.

This instruction will include both in-person and online learning. Masks will still be required and safety precautions will still be enforced. Children will be divided into Groups A and B. Group A will attend in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday with remote learning on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Group B will attend remote learning on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday. ​The district will make it a priority to place siblings in the same group.​ And again, students work remotely when not at school. This schedule will continue as long as the Hybrid Model is in place. Remote learning may include live (Google) lessons, videos, projects, online assignments, written activities previously assigned, and so-forth.

Remote Learning

Students will participate in the general curriculum through Google Classroom five days a week. Teachers will assign readings, videos, projects, and activities and will support student learning through assignment feedback and scheduled Google meetings. As with face-to-face instruction, attendance will be monitored and grades will be recorded.

When substitute teachers are needed, they will provide face-to-face instruction only. Classroom teachers will be responsible for the online content that day.

The learning options for this school year will coincide with the color-coded levels as set by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

YELLOW Level 1 Public Emergency

Provide face-to-face instruction for as many students as possible

Monday through Friday classes are in session

Enhanced safety precautions and cleaning



ORANGE Level 2 Public Emergency

Face-to-Face Instruction/Hybrid Instruction Group A:​ Face-to-Face Instruction on M-T with Remote Learning W-Th-F Group B:​ Remote Learning M-T-W with Face-to-Face Instruction Th-F

The Jefferson County Health Department will determine if the district will practice Face-to-Face Instruction or Hybrid Instruction depending on the number of positive cases in the county.



RED Level 3 Public Emergency

Hybrid Instruction/Remote Learning

Hybrid Instruction at onset of Level 3 depending on the number of cases as outlined by Jefferson County Health Department. The Jefferson County Health Department will determine if the district will practice Hybrid Instruction or Remote Learning depending on the number of positive cases in the county.

PURPLE Level 4 Public Emergency

Five days of Remote Learning

Students with Disabilities

Students with disabilities will have the opportunity/choice to attend in-person learning four days (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) a week during the hybrid model of instruction in order to fully receive special education services. All special education and related services include Speech and Language, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Vision services, and Orientation and Mobility. If attending in-person instruction, all special education services will be provided throughout the day in school.

If opting for remote learning, special education services can still be provided. The delivery of services may include the following options: a. In-person at the school building – parents may bring their student to receive any special education and/or related services at a scheduled time at the school building. b. Virtually – students can receive special education and/or related services online using a video format (Google Meet). c. Although there are exemptions, the district ​strongly recommends​ students with special needs wear a mask or facial covering. Mask and facial covering exemptions: (Retrieved August 11, 2020 from: OCHA and AAP Face Coverings Masking Guidelines)

Children under the age of 2 years Any child unable to remove the face covering without assistance A child with a significant behavioral/psychological issue undergoing treatment that is exacerbated specifically by the use of a facial covering (e.g. severe anxiety or a tactile aversion) A child living with severe autism or with extreme developmental delay who may become agitated or anxious wearing a mask A child with a facial deformity that causes airway obstruction

Transportation

The following are procedures for riding the bus:

Masks or facial coverings will be required for all grade levels (PS-12) when riding the bus

Every student will have his or her temperature checked before being seated on the bus.

Please stay at the bus stop with your child. His or her temperature will be taken at bus pick up. If the temperature is 100.4 degrees or greater, the student must go home with his or her parents. Parents who are driving their students to school will need to wait with their child until their temperature is taken.

Please no hats. Hats can increase temperatures and give a false temperature reading.

Buses will be loaded from the back to the front in the morning.

Students will be assigned seating on the bus in order to decrease movement and interaction.

For dismissal, students will load the bus according to stop.

All buses will be equipped with hand sanitizer for student use.

Safety Precautions

Temperature checks each morning at bus stop or school door

Medical professional on premises for each building

Masks and face coverings required for students and faculty/staff

Physical distancing with classroom arrangements, common rooms, and hallways

Limited locker access with distanced assignments

No visitors or volunteers

Early dismissals only when absolutely necessary

Supplies provided for PS-6 students

Increased sanitizing throughout the buildings during the school day

No large group activities

Currently no field trips (dependent upon guidance from CDC, Governor DeWine, ODE, and local Health Department)

Consult the school district for more details and the full plan.