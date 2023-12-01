RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – A culmination of a lot of love, luck, and networking at Buckeye Local brought everyone together to honor longtime teacher, coach, and mentor Kara Bright.

With his love of basketball and working with the youth, they felt it was only appropriate to dedicate their court after him to be known from now on as the “Kara Bright Court.”

They began over the summer with renovations and officially unveiled it to the community and students of Buckeye Local.

”After Kara passed, we tried to come up with some ideas on how we could keep this memory alive, and this place was near and dear to him – the students, the staff, the community. Outside of his love for God and his family I mean, this was it.” George Spack – Treasurer, Brightway Center

”He wanted to bring character development to students in a way that they would better themselves for the life they will lead, and we hope this honors him in that way.” Lucas Parsons – Principal, Buckeye Local High School

Kara Bright passed away in 2005, but the Brightway Foundation continues to carry out his mission of helping area youth.

The foundation plans to initiate scholarships for one male and one female in the spring as another way to honor Kara’s legacy.