School will resume at Buckeye Local Schools tomorrow after law enforcement gives “all clear” following threat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Kim Leonard, Superintendent of Buckeye Local Schools, issued a statement this evening on the evacuation of the junior/senior high school building this morning following a threat.

You can read the full statement below:

Law enforcement officials searched the area with the K9 unit and found no evidence in or around the building. The all clear was given this afternoon, said Leonard.

The school district will not tolerate threats, Leonard states, and disciplinary action will be “enforced.”

School will be in session tomorrow.