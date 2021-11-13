Two Ohio Valley cheerleaders will have a national audience on Thanksgiving

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two local cheerleaders will be taking their talents to New York City.

Both of them have been selected to participate in the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ashley Soos and Victoria Walsh have been cheering for years, and with both of them being big fans of the parade, they couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

They don’t know exactly where they will be in the parade line, but they’re hoping they get to be close to the famous Rockettes, and they can’t wait to see the sights and take in a Broadway show or two.

We asked what being selected means to them after so many years of training.

A great, amazing opportunity that only happens once in a lifetime. Ashley Soos, Buckeye Local Junior

And we also get to represent our all-star cheer gym, it’s Ice All Stars of Washington, PA. We get to represent all that we’ve learned cheering throughout the years, and get to show everyone on national TV how cheer really is. Victoria Walsh, Linsly School Freshman

This will be the 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, and will be returning in full force this year after it was scaled back in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We here at WTRF want to wish Ashley and Victoria congratulations on being selected, and have a great time on your trip.