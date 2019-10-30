Building a Better Community: Family Service Upper Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There are numerous organizations across the Ohio Valley that make it their mission to help those in need.

Some people would even call these organizations the areas best kept secrets.

Our Building a Better Community Series continues as 7News Reporter Taylor Long takes us inside Family Service Upper Ohio Valley.

Senior citizens are sometimes a portion of the population that needs some extra care, which is where Family Service Upper Ohio Valley comes in to help.

“We do in home services such as light house keeping. We take care of individuals needs, transportation, meals on wheels and also assisting with personal care.” Paula Calvert – Family Service Upper Ohio Valley CEO

What makes this program unique in Ohio and Marshall Counties is that it’s not just about the senior citizen, it’s help for the entire family.

“But giving that family the ability to make everything work in their lives. Having the job and the career and their own family and knowing that they are getting the support and assistance by someone who is background checked and trained really adds a level of security and kind of completeness to the family.” Paula Calvert – Family Service Upper Ohio Valley CEO

In the last year they’ve moved into a new space where they are able to serve even more families.

They now have ADA compliant parking, and a renovated kitchen to provide more meals.

The United Way also does a lot for program from funding to networking.

“If I have a problem and my program can’t solve it or fully solve it, I have so many other resources to say hey I can’t help you but I know someone in the United Way who can.” Paula Calvert – Family Service Upper Ohio Valley CEO

People like Beverly Terrell who come to Family Service say their life would look a lot different without this service.

” I would just be staying at home not doing anything, not socializing or anything, just be staying home.” Beverly Terrell – Recipient of Family Service Upper Ohio Valley

” It’s really great for me to be here because if it wasn’t for this I’d have a heck of a time getting to the doctors and things like that. So come on down and visit us because it’s a great place to be.” Lorraine “Dolly” Schneider – Recipient of Family Service Upper Ohio Valley

Dolly and Beverly also wanted to give a shout out to their cook Andy who they say makes the best food!

For any additional information about what they offer at Family Service Ohio Valley please call 304-233-2350 extension 105.