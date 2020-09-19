Over 30 people rally for Recovery and Prevention in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — The rally that is reminding you that you are stronger than you realize has just ended a few hours ago.

All this is part of the West Virginia Day of Hope Celebrations, which is a statewide event.

“There is an entire community just here in our Valley, of recovery themselves, and they’re here to support you.” Abby Baker, participant

Abby Baker is standing by 30 some people.

“We know we have a crisis with substance use disorders in the country, and we wanted to let everyone know we can and do recover.” Valery Staskay, participant

They’re calling this the Recovery and Prevention Rally

“So many people are either waving at us or honking their horn.” Marisa Scott, Project Coordinator for YSS Prevention Services

Which is something Marisa Scott says she was surprised by…

“It’s really heartening to know that people actually care because it’s a huge thing that’s happening today and showing that people care about it.” Marisa Scott, Project Coordinator for YSS Prevention Services

The Youth Services System, the Community Impact Coalition, and the West Virginia Council of Churches is behind the rally.

They started at Center Market at 10:30 this morning and ended up staying there until 1pm.

Those streets of Wheeling have since emptied, but Marisa Scott still has a lasting message left to say…