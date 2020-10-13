Wellsburg Floral Gallery & Gifts has ribbon cutting ceremony with Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony with Wellsburg Floral Gallery & Gifts owner Melissa Vojvodich on Monday.

Employee, Danielle Wallack; Brooke High School student/intern, Madison Roble; owner, Melissa Vojvodich; Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce President, Erikka Storch

Vojvodich opened and renamed the former Wellsburg Flower Shop two years ago with the idea of keeping the tradition of providing customers quality flowers and gifts that they had come to expect from Wellsburg Flower and former owner, Dave Britt.

Vojvodich has over 30 years of experience. She completed her education locally at JVS, studying horticulture, and is proud to operate a teaching flower shop, giving students an opportunity to learn the industry and display their creative skills.

In April, Wellsburg Floral Gallery & Gifts moved from their long-time location on Main Street to 1420 Commerce St, Wellsburg and are easily accessible with plenty of parking.

“We always make sure to send what the customers want. One advantage of working with a small business is you can work one-on-one,” Vojvodich said.

Wellsburg Floral Gallery & Gifts is ready to provide your unique Boss’s Day Gifts.

They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.