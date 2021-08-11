https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/
Caldwell Redskins: 2021 High School Football Preview

Caldwell High School

I’m so proud of Caldwell I’ve even got a couple of tattoos of it

Chance Rucker- Caldwell Head Coach

Now that’s commitment, and Chance Rucker a 2016 Caldwell Grad who played his college football at West Liberty is truly honored to have his position. He knows what winning at Caldwell is like his class finished 31-6 with four playoff wins and an undefeated regular season in 2014.

These kids haven’t experienced a lot of the stuff outside I just want to give them the opportunity to play deep in the playoffs

Chance Rucker- Caldwell Head Coach

Rucker who served as offensive line coach last season wants his team to be as 50-50 as possible.

They will be led by junior quarterback Braxton Dudley.

He’s also excited about the return of junior Marshall Sayer at tailback who Rucker says put in a lot of work in the offseason.

Outside the Redskins have the ability to stretch the field with 6’5″ senior Matt Kowalski and 6″3″ freshman Alex Herlyn, sophomore Dylan Wheeler in the slot.

Upfront they will rely on senior Waylon Clark at left tackle he’s already made 26 starts in his high school career and sophomore Jase Norman at right tackle and junior Colby Langley at left guard.

We’ve got outside weapons that I don’t think we’ve ever had in Caldwell football history but we also have a running back that’s pretty special as well.

Chance Rucker- Caldwell Head Coach

Defensively they will rely on the same players with Sayer the leader at middle linebacker along with Langley and Wheeler an outside backer. The D-Line includes Clark, Norman and Kowalski with Dudley and Herlyn in the defensive backfield.

Were gonna stick with our basic 4-4 defense one high we have the ability to roll and manipulate the offense

Chance Rucker- Caldwell Head Coach

The Redskins D will be coached by Chance’s father Shane. Caldwell opens the season on the 20th when they host Buckeye Trail.

