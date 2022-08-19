CAMERON- The Cameron Dragons had a perfect regular season in 2021. However, it would be impossible for it to forget about its devastating upset playoff lost to Gilmer County at home.

“We had a great season and a terrible day and we’ve learned a lot from the day. Guys have been preparing; we’ve been talking about that. We don’t want to get there and then not perform. So, we’re working on trying to get everybody into better shape; get everybody ready mentally to handle tough situations so we put them in a lot of situations in practice where it’s a little bit rough. Of course, when we scrimmage, we scrimmage good teams.” Tim Brown- Head Coach

The Dragons are a team made mostly of juniors and seniors.

“We have 5 really good senior leaders. Our junior class; a lot of them have been playing for 2 years. They started as Freshman coming in and they’re young men now so they’re doing a lot better.” Tim Brown- Head Coach

One of those seniors is offensive tackle Gunnar Bryan who still has a sour taste from that loss to Gilmer County.

“I went back and had a good season of wrestling and, then, everyone else is also fired up over here about that last year. We’re still holding grudges.” Gunnar Bryan/Senior OT

Bryan also spoke about playing for a coaching staff that is passionate about Dragon football. Tim Brown is a CHS alum and one of his assistants, Jim Rogers, was a the long-time former head coach.