After another undefeated season at Cameron, the expectation in this locker room has not changed headed into this upcoming season.

“They’ve learned to win, and they know what it takes to win, so this group that’s seniors right now has been part of all of this, uh they bring people in early to watch film so it’s really a fun atmosphere because these kids want to get better, they want to win they want to have success.” Tim Brown

Coach Brown’s roster has grown to roughly 26 guys this year. But to remain successful, they will need to uphold 1 characteristic which was on full display even in the pouring rain.

“Last year we averaged dressing 18 kids, and they won 11 straight ball games so you know they give effort, and I’m expecting this group to give that same effort every game.” Tim Brown

On offense, The Dragons will get Colson Wichterman back for his 4th and final season as starting QB.

“I think he’s one of the best leaders I’ve been around, and he does a good job of that, so were expecting big things from him this year.” Tim Brown

Wichterman will have Cason Angel and Mason Scott back as primary targets in the passing game with Jay Ross and transfer Clipson Wallace both in the backfield getting carries.



Up front, the line will feature Aston Hogue, Hunter Wright, Thad Deppywolf, and Ryder Stern with Dobert Van Castle specializing at Defensive end.



While Cameron graduated 5 high-impact players, this year’s team might have one tactical advantage.

“This group’s going to be more of a group, everybody’s going to have to be technically sound, they’re really weight room strong, and I think they’re going to be more of a unit than a stand-out player here or there.” Tim Brown

The Dragons open up their season August 25th when West Green makes the trip from Pennsylvania. In Cameron