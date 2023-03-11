CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Cameron Dragons have won back-to-back state titles.
The final score was 53-46.
Congratulations, Cameron!
Tune in to 7News SportsZone for all the details.
by: Karen Compton
