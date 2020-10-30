Cameron football game canceled

Cameron, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Cameron football game against Bridgeport has been canceled.

Marshall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines says due to a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported overnight in the Cameron community, the Marshall County Health Department and Marshall County Schools are cancelling tonight’s Cameron varsity football game against Bridgeport.

Marshall County is currently in “gold” on the DHHR county alert map.

A new update should be released at 10 AM.

Earlier this week Cameron High School was moved to virtual learning because of an uptick of COVID-19 cases.