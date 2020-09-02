Cameron High Earns Champion of College Access and Success Award

CAMERON, W.Va. — Cameron High School is among the 18 high schools in West Virginia being recognized as a 2020 Champion of College Access and Success recipient.

Pictured from left: CHS Head Principal Wyatt O’Neil, CHS Counselor Kelly Pettit and CHS Assistant Principal Rhonda Williams

The College Foundation of West Virginia (CFWV) coordinates three annual college-planning milestones to help students in West Virginia plan their pathway to education or training beyond high school. High schools that successfully participate in all three of these pathway events and meet certain criteria are recognized as a CFWV Champion of College Access and Success school.

The three milestones are College Application and Exploration Week, a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Completion Campaign and College Decision Day. Each of these milestones has specific components to help college-bound students in West Virginia transition to college. These initiatives are more important now than ever to West Virginia.

“This is a year-long project for all seniors, not just students who are going to a college or university,” said Cameron High School counselor Kelly Pettit.

“Each post-secondary option is explained to every senior. In addition to two-year and four-year schools, the branches of the military, local trades and apprenticeships are promoted. Our students are presented several different pathways they can choose after graduation,” Pettit said.

According to the West Virginia’s Climb initiative, in the near future, 60% of West Virginians will need to hold at least a certificate or degree in order to meet workforce demands. However, in 2016, only 31% of West Virginians held an associate degree or higher.

CFWV’s three college planning milestone events help support efforts to bridge that educational gap to ensure that West Virginia’s workforce remains competitive. The College Foundation of WV is coordinated by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. During the Friday, September 18, 2020 Commission meeting, Cameron High School and the other Champion high schools will be recognized virtually.

The following schools are also 2020 CFWV Champions of College Access and Success awardees: Bluefield High School, Bridgeport High School, Doddridge County High School, Heritage Christian School, Hundred High School, Liberty High School, Mingo Central Comprehensive High School, Montcalm High School, Paw Paw High School, Ravenswood High School, Roane County High School, Scott High School, Tug Valley High School, Van Junior/Senior High School, Wahama High School, Westside High School and Winfield High School.

Additional information about the Champion of College Access and Success initiative can be found at http://www.cfwvconnect.com/champion/champions/