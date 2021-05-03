Cameron High School sports teams are making history in Dragon-land and beyond

CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) It’s the talk of the town in Dragon-land. For the first time both Cameron boys and girls basketball teams have punched their ticket to the state tournament.

The Lady Dragons just completed a successful season, and now it’s the boys’ turn to play on the big stage.

It’s history in the making at Cameron High School. For the time ever the boys basketball team is headed to the State tournament. They boarded the bus earlier to as they head Center, where they will take on Tug Valley in the opening round. But not before a great send-off from students at Cameron Elementary. Players walked the hallways as were cheered on by their youngest fans on the way to the game.

But they are not the only team to make history. Just last week the Cameron girls’ basketball team made their first ever appearance in the State Tournament. It was an impressive run as they made it all the way to the state finals before falling to Tug Valley.

It’s been a season to remember as the Dragon have made their presence known across the Mountain State . The wrestling team also finished as State runners-up just a few weeks ago.

We want to wish Tom Hart and his team the best of luck this week. Stick with Seven News as we follow the Dragons in their quest for a State Championship.