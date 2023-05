MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Graduation season is still in full swing, and Friday night, it was time for Cameron High School’s seniors to shine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This was the school’s 115th annual commencement ceremony, this time held at WesBanco Arena.

A total of 51 graduates were honored. Gretchen Foster was named the Valedictorian, while Audrey Brock earned the title of Salutatorian.

Congratulations to all of the graduates!