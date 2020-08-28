CHS Baseball Earns 3rd Straight Academic Award

Cameron, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Cameron High School baseball team has received the

American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award for the third consecutive year.

Teams from every level of college and high school baseball were honored with this year’s

award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or

above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2019-2020 academic year.

More than 400 high school and college programs were recognized with the award this year.



Despite the added burden of distance learning to close out the spring semester, the Dragons

baseball team carried a 3.38 GPA for the academic year and is the only high school in the state

of West Virginia to receive the award.