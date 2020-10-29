High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

In-Person voting still being held on Election Day at Cameron High School

Cameron High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cameron, W.Va. (WTRF)- Cameron High School was closed this week due to COVID-19 and the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the Cameron community.

This brought up a question in the Cameron community.

Will in person voting still happen at the high school on election day?

7News spoke to Jan Pest from the Marshall County Board of Elections and she said voting WILL still happen on Election Day in Cameron at the high school.

Pest says the students at Cameron High School were already scheduled to be out of school for election day and that sanitation procedures are already in place.

7News will keep you updated if something should change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter