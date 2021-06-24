Cameron community comes together after flooding

CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cameron residents, teachers, and even some cheerleaders took time out of their day to help their neighbors.

Cameron community’s big about Cameron. Cameron takes care of Cameron very well just like any small town in America. Joe Pettit, Cameron High School Teacher

They were willing to do whatever needed to be done.

We here to clean up, to carry trash, whatever they need. In times like this, there’s always a need for an extra hand. Holly Pettit, Cameron Basketball Coach

Furniture was thrown away, clothing couldn’t be salvaged, and even some children’s toys had to be let go.

Helping others dispose of destroyed personal items was the most difficult part for a Cameron High School teacher.

This is their personal possessions; you don’t know what all they lost. To be sympathetic and not say something wrong or having to deal with someone having to depart with something they’ve had forever. It might have been a parent gift or a grandparent gift, you don’t know. Joe Pettit, Cameron High School Teacher

For others, it was tough to see this happen to their own community.

It’s really sad. A lot of times you see it on the news and other places, but to actually see it in your hometown, it’s devastating. Holly Pettit, Cameron Basketball Coach

Through and through, Cameron made sure to take care of their own.

No matter what happens, everybody comes together and does whatever they can to help. Nichole Bryan, Cameron City Clerk

The flooding also caused devastation in Fish Creek.

The next thing I know I look out and there’s water coming down through my yard and I came out to get to my car. By the time I got to my car it was up past my knees. Matt Conner, Homeowner

The water swept away three pools, destroyed a car, and they fear it’s not over just yet.

Logs and branches that floated down the creek got stuck and they fear will continue to destroy their property if not removed.

The main thing everyone needs is help from others.

Just help a lending hand. You can always call the city building to see what needs done, if they need donations. I know that they have created an Amazon wish list for some of the victims. Holly Pettit, Cameron Basketball Coach

Even after the devastation of the flooding here in Cameron, one thing is clear.

They are a community that sticks together and will help a neighbor in need.