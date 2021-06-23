Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for Marshall County

Countdown to the 4th of July

Countdown to the 4th of July

Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Marshall County due to excessive rainfall, beginning on Monday, June 21, 2021, that caused flooding to businesses, homes, government buildings, educational facilities, and recreation facilities in and around the City of Cameron.

As part of today’s State of Emergency, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to:

Implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flooding.

Mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.

The full proclamation can be viewed below