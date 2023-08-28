Broadway at the Capitol has announced it’s 2023-2024 season lineup.

The lineup for the 2023-2024 season includes: Cirque Dreams Holidaze, The Cher Show, Johnny Cash the Official Concert Experience and Shrek the Musical.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze comes to the Capitol on December 14. Cirque Dreams Holidaze dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life.

The Cher Show will hit Wheeling on February 1, 2024. The Cher Show features 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

The Johnny Cash The Official Concert Experience will be at the Capitol on March 14, 2024. You will experience songs and stories from the “Man in Black” on the stage in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before. With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync.

Shrek The Musical will be on stage at The Capitol on May 1, 2024. Your favorite ogre is back bringing all the beloved characters you know from the film to life.

More information and ticket prices can be found here.